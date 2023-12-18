Tension in Nagarkurnool after arrest of former MLA Guvvala Balaraju

The former MLA was visiting the constituency for the first time after the elections. However, police abruptly stopped the vehicle at Veldanda and arrested, Guvvala Balaraju said on X.

By Sandeep Erukala Published Date - 12:51 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

Government Whip Guvvala Balaraju addressing the meida in Hyderabad on Thursday

Nagarkurnool: Achampet former MLA Guvvala Balaraju’s arrest a few hours ago on Monday triggered tension in the area.

The former MLA was visiting the constituency for the first time after the elections. However, police abruptly stopped the vehicle at Veldanda and arrested, Guvvala Balaraju said on X.

Condemning the illegal arrest of the former MLA, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders and workers are staging a protest in front of the police station and raising slogans against the government. They are also demanding the release of the former MLA stating that he was arrested illegally and deliberately by the Congress government.