Tension in Warangal after YSRTP president Sharmila’s caravan set on fire

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:05 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

Warangal: Tension prevailed at Lingagiri village of Chennaraopet mandal in the district for some time after YSRTP president YS Sharmila’s caravan was set on fire by some unidentified persons on Monday.

The assailants also hurled stones at a car and damaged the window panes. The incident happened when Sharmila’s padayatra reached Lingagiri village. Sharmila had started her padayatra from Narsampet town on Monday morning.