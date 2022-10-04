SC, ST atrocity case registered against YS Sharmila in Sangareddy district

Sangareddy: Jogipet Police have registered a case under sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president YS Sharmila for making abusive and baseless comments against Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran.

The case was registered following a complaint from the MLA’s supporters. A group of the MLA’s supporters led by Satike Raju had filed a petition in Jogipet Police station on Monday. The Police registered the case later in the day.

The complaint was that during her road show in Andole Constituency on September 30, the YSRTP President made objectionable comments against the MLA who belongs to the SC community.