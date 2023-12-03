Tension over counting in Karimnagar; Bandi demands recounting

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Sun - 3 December 23

Karimnagar: Anxiety continued over the counting of votes of Karimnagar assembly constituency held in SRR Government college here on Sunday. While election authorities declared the BRS candidate Gangula Kamalakar as winner, BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar has decided to demand for recounting expressing doubts over the counting process.

Though the counting was smooth up to 18th round, tension began mounting from the 19th round when the majority of Kamalakar started declining. The majority of Kamalakar, who led by 12,914 votes in the 18th round, dipped to 10,839 in the 19th round and continued to dip till the last round (25th round).

Doubts began among BJP circles as election authorities announced the victory of the BRS candidate reportedly without counting the votes polled in two EVMs. According to polling officials, they could not count the votes polled in two EVMs due to technical problems. There are 1,300 votes in those two two EVMs.

They announced the victory of BRS candidate by a majority of 3,169 votes since it was not possible for the BJP candidate to win the seat even if the total of 1,300 votes were polled to him. Expressing doubts over the counting process, Bandi Sanjay Kumar has decided to demand for recounting of votes.