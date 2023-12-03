Medak backs KCR solidly, BRS again intimes of trouble

The former Medak district, which is the birthplace of K Chandrashekhar Rao and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), has been unwavering in its support for the BRS leader since the inception of the Statehood movement.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:08 PM, Sun - 3 December 23

Photo: X

Sangareddy: The erstwhile Medak distirct, the birthplace of K Chandrashekhar Rao and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), had stayed solidly behind the BRS supremo since the day he had decided to launch the Statehood movement.

As predicted, the BRS won a majority of seats in Medak district by bagging Siddipet, Gajwel, Dubbak, Narsapur, Patancheru, Sangareddy and Zaheerabad seats. At a time when the BRS faced anti-incumbency factor across the State, the BRS regained Dubbak and Sangareddy constituencies from the BJP and Congress respectively. But, in the electoral battle, it had lost Andole, Narayankhed and Medak seats to Congress.

The BJP, which was holding a solitary Dubbak seat, will have no representation in the assembly from this district. Many predicted that the BRS would repeat the 2014 and 2018 election results in 2023. The BRS had won 8 seats in both these elections when things were in favour of BRS all over the State.

Since Chandrashekhar Rao had resigned as MLA in 2001 and founded BRS, Medak district had stayed by him in all the elections.

Rao had won as an MLA nine times from Siddipet and Gajwel and as MP once from Medak. Harish Rao had won as MLA seven times from Siddipet. At a time when Chandrashekhar Rao lost the Kamareddy assembly constituency, the Gajwel people sent him to assembly for the third consecutive term with a thumping majority of over 45,000 votes.