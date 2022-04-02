Tension prevailed as two groups clash in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:38 PM, Sat - 2 April 22

Nirmal: A mild tension prevailed for a while when two groups clashed over installation of religious structure in a piece of land in Dasturabad mandal centre on Saturday. Sources said members of Lambada community installed their deities in the land without giving prior information to officials concerned and locals. Followers of another faith raised objection to this and picked up an argument with the Lambadas, triggering the tension. Both groups pelted stones against one another, resulting in injuries to certain persons of the two groups.

On learning about the clash, Khanapur Inspector Ajay Babu, Dasturabad Sub-Inspector Jyothimani and her counterpart of Kaddam Raju rushed to the spot and pacified warring groups. Jyothimani said that no case was registered. She, however, said that trouble-makers would be identified soon and steps were being taken to prevent similar incidents in future.

