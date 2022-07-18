Test your knowledge on Telangana districts

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:03 PM, Mon - 18 July 22

Hyderabad: These practice questions focusing on Telangana will aid aspirants better prepare for the State government recruitment examinations.

1. In which district historical Jain site Bommalamma Gutta is located?

a) Karimnagar

b) Kamareddy

c) Medak

d) Jagitial

Ans: a

Explanation: Bommalamma Gutta is 1055 year old Gutta also known as Bommalamma Talli Gutta, a famous Vrishabhadri hill and a Jain centre situated near Kurikyala village in Gangadhara mandal of Karimnagar district. Bommala Gutta was constructed during the reign of Arikesari II of Vemulavada Chalukya. According to an inscription dated 945 CE, Telugu poet Jina Vallabha, brother of Adikavi Pampa, installed stone images of Bharata, Bahubali and Rishabhanatha. The famous trilingual inscription is a 25 feet (7.6 m) inscription having 11 lines as a tribute to the kingdom for recognising poets.

2. What are the important irrigation projects in Mulugu district?

a) Devadula lift irrigation

b) Gundlavagu project

c) Laknavaram Project

d) All of the above

Ans: d

Explanation:

• J Chokka Rao Devadula lift irrigation scheme- It is located near Gangaram (village), Eturnagaram (mandal), in Mulugu district. The project is specially designed to lift water from Godavari River to irrigate 6.21 lakh acres (2,400 km2) in the drought prone Telangana State.

• Gundlavagu project- constructed across Gundlavagu, near Pragallapally village in Wazeedu (mandal) of Mulugu district. The project is intended to irrigate an ayacut of 1045 ha (2580 acres) under right and left bank canals benefiting five tribal villages of Wazeedu mandal.

• Laknavaram project- is located near the Chalvai (village), Govindaraopet (mandal), Mulugu district. It is constructed across Laknavaram stream and it is irrigates 8248 acres.

3. Which historical construction is in Karimnagar town?

a) Teen Minar

b) Charminar

c) Clock Tower

d) None of the above

Ans: a

Explanation: The Elgandal Fort also known as the Elgandal Khilla speaks of the glorious past of the many rulers and dynasties that had come to power since the last few centuries. The Fort had been built way back in the 18th century by Zafar-ud-Daulah. Then ruling administrator of the Elgandal town got this fort constructed as a protection in 1754. The oscillating Teen Minar of the Alamgir Mosque built by Aurangzeb is a unique attraction of the place.

4. When was Khammam district formed?

a) 1956 November 1

b) 1953 October 1

c) 2014 June 2

d) None of the above

Ans: b

Explanation: Khammam town which was the seat of taluk administration was part of the larger Warangal district till 1st October, 1953. Six taluks of Warangal district viz., Khammam, Madhira, Yellandu, Burgampadu and Paloncha and Kothagudem were carved out and a new district with Khammam as district headquarters.

5. In which district are Gayatri and Maagi Sugar industries located?

a) Rangareddy

b) Kamareddy

c) Sangareddy

d) Karimnagar

Ans: b

Explanation:

• NCS Gayatri Sugars Limited located at Adloor yellareddy (village), Sadashivnagar(mandal), Kamareddy district. It is a line of activity on sugar rectified spirit extra neutral alcohol.

• Maagi Sugar industry or GSR Sugars industry is located at maagi (vilage) , Nizamsagar(mandal), Kamareddy district. It is a line of activity sugar generation of power.

6. Which is the famous historical place in Peddapalli district?

a) Kotilingala

b) Dhulikatta

c) Pashimgam

d) None

Ans: b

Explanation:

Dhulikatta is a village in Eligaid mandal in Peddapalli district. Buddhist Stupa’s are famous in Dhulikatta. The Buddhist Mahastupa or the great stupa and vihara in Dhulikatta village were established at the end of the 2nd century BC, which was more than 2000 years ago.

For more questions, visit the TS BC Study Circles Telegram group https://t.me/ Ukk7l_n7wJxmMjll.

To be continued…

By K Aloke Kumar

Director,

Telangana State BC Study Circles