TET 2023: Dos and don’ts to keep in mind

Candidates appearing for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2023 will not be allowed into the centre even if they are late by a minute.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:53 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Hyderabad: Candidates appearing for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2023 will not be allowed into the centre even if they are late by a minute. The examination is scheduled for Friday with paper-I from 9.30 am to 12 noon, and paper-II from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The aspirants will be allowed into the centre one hour before the exam.

Except for black ball point pens to mark on the OMR sheet, no other color pen will be permitted in the examination. Candidates should also carry their own writing pad as well.

A total of 2,69,557 candidates registered for the paper-I, which is conducted for aspirants seeking eligibility to teach classes I to V. Similarly, 2,08,498 candidates applied for paper-II that is held for aspirants seeking teaching eligibility for classes VI to VIII.

As per the School Education department instructions, candidates with no photo/signature on hall ticket should paste a recent passport size photograph duly attested by a Gazetted officer and approach the DEO along with photo ID (Aadhaar or any other photo ID).

The DEO after due verification will take a decision with regard to allowing the candidate for the examination. The use of calculating devices including logarithm tables, calculator, pager, cell phone or any other electronic devices etc., are not allowed in the centre.