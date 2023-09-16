Texport unit works reaches final stage in Sircilla

TIPL had come forward set up the unit in Sircilla last year, with the State government then entering into an MoU with the firm in the presence of IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on February 25, 2022. The government allocated 7.42 acres of land to the company in the Peddur Apparel Park on the outskirts of Sircilla town. The buildup area of the unit is 1.77 lakh square feet.

Rajanna-Sircilla : Work on the Sircilla unit of Bengaluru-based Texport Industries Private Ltd (TIPL), a readymade garments manufacturing company, has reached the final stage with the unit to start operations soon. The authorities are contemplating to inaugurate the unit as early as possible since 90 percent of the work is completed.

According to the agreement, the State government has to develop the infrastructure including work sheds, power supply, water and other facilities. Texport will start production by installing its own machinery. Accordingly, the State took up works to develop infrastructure with Rs.64 crore, which have now reached the final stage.

Initially, the company will provide employment to 1,600 persons by installing 800 machines. Later, the number of machines will be expanded to 1,000 to create employment to about 2,000 persons in the next three years. Texport will manufacture underwear and T-shirts in its Sircilla unit.

Speaking to Telangana today, TSIIC Zonal Manager (Karimnagar Zone) Azmira Swamy said except for a few minor works, 90 percent of the work was completed. Once that was done, the unit would be handed over to the company, which would start functioning by installing its machinery, he said.

On the other hand, Gokaldas Images Private Limited has already established its unit in the Apparel Park providing employment to 500 people. The company is planning to provide employment to another 1,000 people by expanding its business.

In order to make workers (weavers) the owners of weaving units, the State government had also designed a ‘Worker to Owner’ scheme and is developing a weaving park in Peddur. The park, being developed in 88 acres spending Rs.375 crore, is aimed to develop work sheds to accommodate 1,104 weavers in the first phase. The project was taken up to develop 46 work sheds wherein 4,416 powerlooms were established. The work sheds are nearing completion.