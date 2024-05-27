| Tgspdcl To Take Up Tree Trimming Activity In Parts Of Hyderabad

TGSPDCL to take up tree trimming activity in parts of Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 May 2024, 07:42 PM

TGSPDCL officers in the Saifabad division are undertaking tree trimming activity

Hyderabad: Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) officers in the Saifabad division are undertaking tree trimming activity on Tuesday to ensure overgrown branches do not interrupt the electric wires.

Following is the area-wise schedule:

10:30 am to 12:00 pm: 11kv Little Flower School feeder

Areas covered: Little Flower School area, Director of Finance area, Sujatha school area, Medwin Hospital area, Vijaya Bank on Chapal Road area, Mahesh Nagar area.

12:30 pm to 2:00 pm: 11kv Babukhan estate feeder

Areas covered: Babukhan estate area, LB Stadium road, HP petrol pump area, Commissioner office, Nizam hostel area, LB Stadium, Jagadamba Jewellers building.

3:00 pm to 4:30 pm: 11kv AP Tourism feeder

Areas covered: Ambedkar statue Tank Bund area, Liberty petrol pump area, oil seeds quarters area, Stanza building area, Dadus Sweet Shop area.