Thalaivar is coming

Rajinikanth needs to wade the political minefields carefully in Tamil Nadu, a State wary of the BJP’s brand of Hindutva politics

Published: 12:00 am 11:13 pm

Superstar Rajinikanth’s political plunge, capping years of suspense and conflicting signals, may well be a defining moment for Tamil Nadu, a State dominated by Dravidian politics so far. Contrary to the earlier reports that Thalaivar was having second thoughts about political entry because of health concerns, an unambiguous announcement has come now. Honest, corruption-free administration and spiritual politics form the main plank of the matinee idol’s offering. The launch date will be announced on December 31. The build-up to the final announcement had all the trappings of a tantalising script typical of his blockbusters. Like the punch dialogues in his movies that send the audience into raptures, the style icon has finally uttered the words that millions of his fans have been waiting to hear. More than the star power and fame, what Rajinikanth brings to the table is the extraordinary sense of humility, compassion and self-effacing simplicity; the qualities that endear him to the people and create a strong sense of trust. Because of this image of a do-gooder from a humble background and a simple man with spiritual orientation and no celebrity airs, his connect with the masses remains unmatched. However, doubts remain whether he is cut out for the rough and tumble of politics, given his sensitive nature. In recent months, the superstar has echoed the BJP’s thinking on major national issues such as the revocation of Jammu & Kashmir’s special status and the Citizenship Amendment Act. Besides, he has been quite vocal about his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Desperate for a foothold in the State, the BJP has been throwing its weight behind the actor whenever he comes under attack from Dravidian and Tamil nationalist groups. In a State that is generally wary of the BJP’s brand of Hindutva politics, he needs to wade the political minefields carefully and find his own rhythm. There is bound to be opposition to his political entry from the extreme Tamil nationalists who view him as an outsider. Rajinikanth’s most intense political battle in the 2021 elections will, however, be with Dravidian parties that have ruled the State since 1967. Thalaivar’s entry is bound to change the dynamics of Tamil Nadu politics forever as it comes at a time when there is a political vacuum created by the demise of Dravidian stalwarts J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi. Politics in Tamil Nadu is inexorably linked to the tinsel glamour, and so the political positioning, policies and agenda of Rajinikanth will be keenly watched in the months ahead. The biggest challenge before him is to build a team that doesn’t come with the baggage of conventional politics and offer an alternative political agenda.

