The effect of the past on the present

Hyderabad: Read about some historical happenings that can get you high marks in the upcoming exams. These practice questions focusing on ancient Indian history and medieval Indian history will aid aspirants better prepare for the State government recruitment examinations.

1. The Puranas are considered to be composed by which of the following?

a) Vasumitra b) Vyasa c) Shusrut d) Vasudev

Ans: b

2. With which of the following wandering ascetics Buddha practised austerities?

i. Kondanna ii. Bhaddiya iii. Vappa

Select the correct option from the codes given below:

a) Only i b) Only ii c) Only iii d) i, ii and iii

Ans: d

3. Which of the following statements are correct with respect to Ajivikas?

i. Karma is a fallacy

ii. Nirvana was only reached after living through an immense number of lives

iii. Ajivikas practiced austerities

Select the correct option from the codes given below:

a) Only i b) Only ii & iii c) Only iii d) i, ii & iii

Ans: d

4. Which of the following items were imported in the 6th century BCE?

a) Iron b) Gold c) Sandalwood d) Pearls

Ans: b

5. What was the capital of Magadh?

a) Ujjain b) Patlipura c) Rajgriha d) Taxila

Ans: c

6. Which of the following kings bore the title of ‘Avanisimha’?

a) Mahendravarman I b) Shivaskandavarman

c) Simhavarman d) Simhavishnu

Ans: d

7. Which of the following kings succeeded the Chola king Kollutung I?

a) Kollutung II

b) Virarajendra

c) Athirajendra

d) Vikrama Chola

Ans: d

8. The land revenue of the Chola Empire was fixed at?

a) 1/6th of the produce b) 1/5th of the produce

c) 1/4th of the produce d) 1/3rd of the produce

Ans: a

9. Which of the following is represented by the circle in the Saranath Pillar?

a) Religion b) Progress c) Law d) Revolution

Ans: b

10. Who took over eastern part of Alexander’s empire after his death?

a) Menander

b) Kanishka

c) Seleucus Nicator

d) Rudradaman

Ans: c

11. Who among the following Mughal rulers took measures against the practice of “Sati”?

a) Jahanagir b) Akbar c) Shahjahan d) Humayun

Ans: b

12. In context with the Ashta Pradhan, that helped with the administration of the Maratha empire of Shivaji, who among the following was in charge of General Administration?

a) Moro Trimbak Pingale b) Ramchandra Neelkanth Mujumdar

c) Annaji Datto d) Dattaji Trimbak Waknis

Ans: a

13. Who among the following was the first writer to use Urdu as a medium of poetic expression?

a) Amir Khusaru b) Mirza Ghalib

c) Bahadur Shah Zafar d) Faiz

Ans: a

14. Consider the following statements:

i. There were many Portuguese officers in Shivaji’s Army

ii. The idea for establishment of Topkhana and Darukhana was borrowed from Portuguese

Which among the above statements is/ are correct?

a) Only i is correct b) Only ii is correct

c) Both i & ii are correct d) Neither i nor ii is correct

Ans: c

15. Consider the following statements about the Vijayanagara Empire:

i. The king was the highest court of appeal in the Vijayanagara Empire

ii. Village was the basic unit of administration

iii. Caste system was absent and all human beings were treated equally in the matters of employment

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

a) i & ii only b) iii only c) ii & iii only d) i, ii & iii

Ans: a

