The emergence of GO 36 in 1969

This article on GO 36 is in continuation of the previous article on 1969 agitation which aimed to spread awareness on the need to form a separate Telangana State.

GO No. 36

In Order implement measures agreed in the all party meeting the govt issued GO 36 on January 21, 1969. The officers responsible to enforce GO were

1. IJ Naidu

2. R Vittal Rao

Key provisions of GO 36:

Non-Mulkis appointed after November 1, 1956 in the jobs that belonged to local Mulkis should be transferred before February 20, 1969. If there were no vacancies in their native places, supernumerary posts (extra posts) should be created to accommodate them.

All Non-Mulkis appointed on or after November 1, 1956 to the following categories of posts reserved for Mulkis under the AP Public Employment Rules must be relieved not later that February 28, 1969.

– Department’s heads in the secretariat

– Non-Gazetted posts

– Tahsildars

– Any post where the minimum pay scale does not exceed rupees 300.

The responsibility of implementing this clause is on the head of the concerned department.

The head of each department must submit the details of the implementation of these classes of before March 07, 1969.

The GO was signed by MT Raju the chief secretary of AP – in response to the all-party Agreement, a group of Andhra employees filed a writ petition on January 25, 1969 in AP High Court

The Action committee of Osmania Students union headed by Dr Mallikarjun condemned the agreement of the all party meeting and declared that they would intensity their agitation for a separate state.

Incidents post the issuance of GO No 36:

January 20,1969: The High Court stated that Mulki rules are constitutional. It however stated that people removed from service must be accommodated by creating supernumerary posts. On the same day the first firing of 1969 agitation took place in Shamshabad in Omdanagar railway station, when the police fired on agitation students. The collector of Hyderabad passed an order for a magisterial enquiry into the firing.

January 21,1969; The movement turned violent with police lathi charging a gathering of 300 students in the Nizam college resulting in injuries to both students and police men. On the same day T Purushotham Rao, President of safeguards agitation committee announced in Warangal that there agitation would be stopped till 20-February, the date given in all party agreement for implementation of safeguards. On the same day, police firing took place at Zaheerabad and Palvancha.

January 22,1969: Ravindranath withdrew his fast after declaring that CM has accepted his demands. Jalagam Vengalrao played a key role in convincing Ravindranath’s family in influencing him to withdraw his fast.

January 23, 1969: Potu Krishnamurthy also withdrew his fast with the implementation of G.O.No:36

January 24, 1969: In a public meeting organised in Vijayawada the then CM was questioned about agitation for a separate Telangana State and on extension of Mulkis rules. The CM replied that there is no chance of a separate state for Telangana and that Mulkis rules will not be extended.

To be continued..

