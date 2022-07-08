The growth of community sangams in Telangana

Published Date - 11:45 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Hyderabad: Konda Laxman Bapuji was elected President of the Nizam State Padmasali Mahasabha (NSPM) in 1945. In the Nizam State, Padmasali Mahasabha conference held at Sircilla of Karimnagar district on May 4-6, 1945. He declared a three-pronged strategy for social, cultural, economic and educational development of the community.

Bapuji also opened Padmasali Hostel in Rajamohallah in Hyderabad by purchasing a building in 1300 square meters. He purchased the building paying several thousands of rupees with the help of GS Pantulu, Barrenkula Ramachandrayya, and Chilka Mallayya of Sholapur. Several students who pursued higher education staying in this hostel in 1940s were successful in studies and life by getting selected for top-level jobs.

Hostels for Padmasali students were built in Karimnagar, Nizamabad, and Warangal after the construction of Padmasali Bhavan and hostel in Hyderabad. Subsequently Padmasali Seva Samaj, schools, cooperative housing societies, choultries (sathram), marriage function halls (kalyana mandapam) were established in several places for the welfare of the community.

Munnuru Kapu:

Munnuru Kapu social movement started between 1920 and 1930. Bojjam Narasimhulu, Tunga Sattaiah, and Erram Satyanarayana played an important role in building awareness on issues related to social, economic, education, and employment aspects and unite the community in Hyderabad and Secunderabad. They may be described as the trio of Kapu leadership. Initially, Munnuru Kapu Sangam was started in Aliabad in 1922 and later in Secunderabad.

Bojjam Narasimhulu played key role in the social movement of Munnuru Kapus and is recognised as the father of the Munnuru Kapu Movement. He also worked extensively for uniting backward classes on a broad framework in Hyderabad State.

Munnuru Kapu Mahasabha held in 1935, in Hyderabad, may be mentioned as the beginning of the struggle for social, economic and educational development of the community. Because of Bojjam Narasimhulu’s involvement, the Nizam State Munnuru Kapu’s second conference, held in 1936, had participants from not only several districts of Hyderabad State but also from Bombay, Raichur, and Chanda.

These conferences focused on issues faced by the community in the areas of agriculture, economy, and education. Since Munnuru Kapu’s main occupation was agriculture, their demands to the government included – starting agricultural cooperative societies with State support, providing credit facilities to the farmers, and supply of quality seed.

Caste elders decided to promote education by starting hostels and providing scholarships for students of poor families of the community, since literacy rate was very low in Kapu caste. Bojjam Narasimhulu had then formed the Munnuru Kapu Trust Fund by raising contributions from donors to build Munnuru Kapu Hostel. Social reform for educational development started in Nizam State and more particularly in urban areas, owing to the efforts of Munnuru Kapu Sangam.

Students who availed the services of these hostels and educational institutions were successful in finding employment. Munnuru Kapu Sangam also organised several social and cultural programmes. As a result, the community was partly successful in education, employment, business and political fields because of the opportunities provided by the Munnuru Kapu Sangam.

Mudiraj, Goud, Yadav, Mangali, Sagara, Kalavantulu, Chatthada Sri Vaishnavulu castes also formed their caste associations and organised social reform programmes like Padmasali and Munnuru Kapu communities.

Krishna Swami Mudiraj, former Mayor of Hyderabad, helped in upliftment of Mudiraj caste. Kesavulu, B Venkata Rao, B Rangayya, S Muttiahah, etc., also worked for the development of Mudiraj caste. Mudiraj Maha Sabha was established in 1922 with G Ramakrishnayya as the President. Several schools and hostels for students were established by the Mudiraj Maha Sabha.

Similarly, several other Bahujan castes established caste associations for the welfare of communities. Such caste associations include founding of Yadava Sangam by Sangam Seetharamayya, Goud Sangam by Chiraagu Veeranna, Viswa Brahmana Sabha by Chintapalli Raghavachari, Sri Vaishnava Sabha by Tirunagari Venkatappayya, Kalavantula Sangam by Siddhabatthuni Shyam Sundar.

These Bahujan caste associations established hostels and provided support to the poor students of the community to promote modern education and employment opportunities for members of their respective castes.

Bahujan castes were subjected to feudal exploitation in Telangana. Their caste associations played a remarkable role in the economic development of Bahujan castes in Telangana – by providing educational and employment opportunities.

To be continued…