The Light Kumar’s romantic crime thriller

It’s known that Padma Bhushan and legendary actor Superstar Krishna’s and Guinness Book of World Records holder late Vijaya Nirmala’s grandson Sharan ‘The Light’ Kumar is making debut in Telugu cinema. Presented by Manvitha and Kushala Kumar Bulemani, the film is produced by Srilatha B Venkat and Venkat Bulemani of Cineteria Media Works (Production No. 3). Written and directed by Ramachandra Vattikutti, it is co-produced by Leo William and David. The movie’s regular shooting has begun in Hyderabad.

“In January and February, our film will be shot in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mangalore, and Chennai,” said the makers. Director Ramachandra Vattikutti said, “This is a romantic crime thriller. Sharan is performing like an experienced actor despite being a debutant. We have chosen a well-known Bollywood actor as the female lead. Her name will be announced soon. MM William is playing the role of an antagonist.”

‘Gemini’ Suresh, Jabardasth Trinath, Surendhar Reddy, Sahithi Bharadwaj, Venkat Ramana, Satish Dasaram, Dr. JB Prasad, Rahul Ramzan Shah, Kiran M, Pravallika, Srimani, Gopal, Harsha, Master Jwalith and others are part of the cast. Cinematography by Bharadwaj while Raghu Ram is composing the music.

