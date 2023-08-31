The liver Doc tests generic and branded drugs

03:13 PM, Thu - 31 August 23

Hyderabad: After the National Medical Commission (NMC) India put their guidelines for doctors that mandated them to prescribe only generic and not branded drugs on hold, Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips who goes by the name The Liver Doc on the social media platform X, posted about his testing on medicines.

The NMC put their guidelines on hold after multiple doctors, societies, and organizations called out the rule as primal, affecting doctor’s autonomy and could worsen the quality of clinical care. “When everyone was arguing and debating about poor quality of generic medicines versus branded ones, me and my team started looking at it objectively,” he wrote in his post.

They collected two commonly prescribed medicines: Generic versions of Metformin for diabetes and Atorvastatin for high cholesterol which were taken by a person for 4 months, without any clinical benefit. Sharing the results he said, “After shifting to branded versions of both, the person now has fully controlled diabetes and cholesterol state in one month’s time.”

The two sets of medicines were retrieved and sent to a drugs testing lab which will test the quality of these generic and branded versions of both medicines and provide them with a transparent report which he will share soon.