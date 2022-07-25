The progressive rule of Nizams

In 1930s, under the reign of Mir Osman Ali Khan, Hyderabad was known to be one of the wealthiest States in India

This article is in continuation to the last article focusing on the Nizams and the modernisation of Hyderabad State.

Philanthropy of Nizam and Cultural Synthesis

During the reign of Mir Osman Ali Khan, several far-reaching reforms were introduced in the Princely State of Hyderabad much before they were enacted in British India. For instance, formally the ban on ‘begar’ (forced labour) was imposed during the birthday of Osman Ali Khan on March 20, 1922, while the ‘farman’ separating judiciary from the executive was issued on May 8, 1921. By issuing ‘farman’ in 1920, he stopped cow-slaughtering at his palace.

Nizam Ali Khan, though fabulously rich, was perceived as the benevolent miser, but was generous with his money for the right cause irrespective of caste, community and religion. In fact, he proclaimed Hindus and Muslims to be his ‘two eyes’. The rule of the Nizams saw the growth of the Hyderabad State both culturally and economically. With progressive policies and good governance, Mir Osman Ali Khan converted Hyderabad in the 1930s to be the wealthiest state in India at that time, having a population of 16.5 million.

The Nizam led a very simple life, and may have had some eccentric ways of living but he was never a harsh or tyrannical ruler. Even though he was one of the richest men in the world and is famous for using the world famous Jacob diamond as a paper weight, yet he believed in the rule of law being mandatory. He was also a poet who wrote romantic and spiritual poetry. He donated generously to every cause in India as well as abroad irrespective of caste and religion. Much credit should be given to Mir Osman Ali Khan for raising the status of Hyderabad in many ways.

On coming to the throne on August 29, 1911, Mir Osman Ali Khan initiated financial reforms and raised the status of Hyderabad to an enviable position. Imparting and propagating religious and secular knowledge had always been an important exercise under the Nizams. They believed in the indispensability of the institutions and not people. Keeping up the traditions, Mir Osman Ali Khan spent upto 11 per cent of the budget on education alone – schools, colleges, universities and even a Department for Translation was set-up.

Primary education was made compulsory and provided free to poorer sections of society. Nearly all the public buildings still existing such as the Osmania General Hospital, Telangana High Court, Central State Library, Legislative Assembly, Jubilee Hall and other buildings in the Public Garden were built during Mir Osman Ali Khan’s reign. Most of the institutions are still admirably serving the people.

Many educational institutions in British India benefited from his liberal charity and donations. Mir Osman Ali Khan donated to many institutions in India and abroad. Recipients included educational institutions such as the Jamia Nizamia, Banaras Hindu University and Aligarh Muslim University. This shows his secular attitude. The Aligarh Muslim University, Shantiniketan, Banaras Hindu University, the Darul Uloom Deoband, Islamia College Peshawar, Andhra University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Bhandrakar Research Institute, Poona, Shivaji Military School, Kolhapur, Sir CV Raman’s Indian Academy of Science, Bangalore etc., received grants from the Nizam. He instituted a scholarship in memory of Gopala Krishna Gokhale for meritorious of Hyderabad irrespective their religion to pursue higher studies.

