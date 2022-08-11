| The Sensation Yaletown Strategist And Quality Warrior Shine In Trials At Hyderabad Race Course

The Sensation, Yaletown, Strategist and Quality Warrior shine in trials at Hyderabad Race Course

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:09 PM, Thu - 11 August 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Sensation, Yaletown, Strategist and Quality Warrior pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Thursday morning.

SAND:

600m:

Four One Four (P Ajeeh K) 47, handy. NRI Angel (RB) 47.5. moved well. Raisina Hill (Dhanu Singh) & Kisling (K Vikram) 47, pair moved neck and neck.

800m:

Yaletown (P Ajeeth K) 57, 600/43, maintains form. City Of Bliss (Koushik) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Rhythm Selection (P Ajeeth K) 1-1, 600/47, handy.

Survivor (Kiran Naidu) 59, 600/45, moved well. Black Opal (RB) 1-1, 600/47, moved easy. Gusty Note (AA Vikrant) 1-2, 600/48, moved freely. NRI Fantasy (Koushik) 1-0, 600/45, strode out well. Take A Gamble (Ishwar Singh) & Black Onyx (Dhanu Singh) 58, 600/44, pair shaped well. Coming Home (Dhanu Singh) & Open Affair (Mohith Singh) 1-3, 600/47, moved together.

1000m:

Shuburak (K Mukesh) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. Trump Star (Deepak Singh) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/46, moved well. My Way Or Highway (Mohith Singh) 1-16, 800/58, 600/44, shaped well. Kachnar (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, looks well. Mysterious Angel (A Joshi) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, handy.

The Sensation (Gaddam) 1-15, 800/57, 600/43, retains form. Strategist (P Ajeeth K) 1-16, 800/58, 600/43, good. Lifetime (A Joshi) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/42, speedy. Quality Warrior (Afroz Khan) & Wind Sprite (Kuldeep Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/43, former moved well.