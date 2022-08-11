The Sensation, Yaletown, Strategist and Quality Warrior shine in trials at Hyderabad Race Course

Hyderabad: The Sensation, Yaletown, Strategist and Quality Warrior pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Thursday morning.
SAND:
600m:
Four One Four (P Ajeeh K) 47, handy. NRI Angel (RB) 47.5. moved well. Raisina Hill (Dhanu Singh) & Kisling (K Vikram) 47, pair moved neck and neck.
800m:
Yaletown (P Ajeeth K) 57, 600/43, maintains form. City Of Bliss (Koushik) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Rhythm Selection (P Ajeeth K) 1-1, 600/47, handy.
Survivor (Kiran Naidu) 59, 600/45, moved well. Black Opal (RB) 1-1, 600/47, moved easy. Gusty Note (AA Vikrant) 1-2, 600/48, moved freely. NRI Fantasy (Koushik) 1-0, 600/45, strode out well. Take A Gamble (Ishwar Singh) & Black Onyx (Dhanu Singh) 58, 600/44, pair shaped well. Coming Home (Dhanu Singh) & Open Affair (Mohith Singh) 1-3, 600/47, moved together.
1000m:
Shuburak (K Mukesh) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. Trump Star (Deepak Singh) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/46, moved well. My Way Or Highway (Mohith Singh) 1-16, 800/58, 600/44, shaped well. Kachnar (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, looks well. Mysterious Angel (A Joshi) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, handy.
The Sensation (Gaddam) 1-15, 800/57, 600/43, retains form. Strategist (P Ajeeth K) 1-16, 800/58, 600/43, good. Lifetime (A Joshi) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/42, speedy. Quality Warrior (Afroz Khan) & Wind Sprite (Kuldeep Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/43, former moved well.