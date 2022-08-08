The story of Hyderabadis’ favourite Dum-ke-Roat

Hyderabad: Dum-ke-Roat, the traditional Hyderabadi cookie, is back in the market with the advent of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. The delicacy that has a traditional significance is prepared with wheat flour, sooji (semolina), vegetable oil, sugar, honey, clarified butter, salt, cardamom, and milk products.

According to legend, the seventh Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan, once offered Roat to the Nala-e-Mubarak Alam near Charminar for the safety and well-being of his grandson, Mukarram Jah Bahadur. The practice continues to date and people who take a vow for the safety of their wards break the Roat on the Alam and distribute it to others. Earlier, most Hyderabadis used to prepare dough at home and would take it to nearby bakeries to bake it in the ovens.

Even now, though some make their own Roats at home, hundreds of people flock to famous eateries like Subhan Bakery, Karachi, Pista House, Rose, and Needs to feast on Dum-ke-Roat. People of all faiths indulge in the sweet-baked treat.

According to Subhan Bakery’s owner Syed Irfan, who has studied advanced baking techniques abroad, the outlet started selling Dum-ke-Roat in 1971. Hundreds flock to the store every day to feast on the seasonal flavour. Irfan says that they use pure ghee for the preparation and the Roat contains milk, khowa, almonds, cashew nuts, Zafran (saffron), and raisins.

Pista House Hyderabad, famous for its haleem, biryani, zafrani chai, lip-smacking snacks, baked delicacies, and more, has recently introduced ‘Zaffrani Dum Ke Roat’ to its menu.

The baking involves a fine balance between time, temperature, and ingredients. The duration of baking is what lends the brownish colour, while making it crunchy and soft. Roat is 100 per cent vegetarian.

While this sweet-baked treat is relished by people throughout the year, the demand peaks on Tenth Muharram which marks the ‘Youm-e-Ashoora’. On that day, the traditional ‘Bibi-ka-Alam’ procession is taken out on an elephant from Bibi–a-Alawa in Dabeerpura to Chaderghat.