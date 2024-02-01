| There Will Be No Pressure On Police Says Cm Revanth Reddy

The Chief Minister participated in the IPS Officers Get-Together programme in Hyderabad on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 February 2024, 10:45 PM

Hyderabad: Asserting that there would be no pressure on the police and officers would not be treated as subordinates, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said all the suggestions given by them in development and reconstruction of the State would definitely be accepted.

The Chief Minister participated in the IPS Officers Get-Together programme here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister wanted the police to act with iron hand on the drug menace and make Hyderabad a drug-free city. Young women and men should be freed from drug addiction, he said.

Stating that cybercrimes had become the biggest threat, the Chief Minister directed the police officials to curb them. “Towards this, use advanced technology and conduct a study on the methods being followed in developed countries,” Revanth Reddy said, adding that the State government was always prepared to identify the problems being faced by the police and address them.

DGP Ravi Gupta, Additional DG Shivdhar Reddy, CID Additional DG Shika Goel, Hyderabad CP K Srinivasa Reddy and other police officers participated in the programme.