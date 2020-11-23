Thieves’ futile bid to rob ATM in Suryapet

One of the thieves has spent nearly half an hour in the cash vending kiosk and tried to open the cash chest of the ATM using a iron rod, which was recorded in the CC TV camera.

Nalgonda: Thieves made a vain effort to steal money from an ATM kiosk of State Bank of India (SBI) at Dodapadu village of Chinthalapalem village in Suryapet district after midnight of Sunday.

One of the thieves has spent nearly half an hour in the cash vending kiosk and tried to open the cash chest of the ATM using a iron rod, which was recorded in the CC TV camera.

When the thieves damaged a CCTV camera installed in the ATM centre, the police received an alert duo to the security alert system installed in the kiosk.

Chinthalapalem Sub Inspector Naveen said that the thieves escaped from the scene before they reached the ATM. It was suspected that any of the persons might have alerted the thieves over phone on the arrival of the police. The incident has taken place between 2 am and 2.30 am. The movement of a thief was recorded in CCTV camera and efforts were on to identify the person by examining the CCTV footage. No cash was stolen from the ATM as cash chest was not opened. Mobile phone calls went from the nearby cell tower were being checked to get clues in the case, he added.

He told that a case was filed and taken up investigation.

