Think about development before your eyes while casting the vote: Bhagath asks voters of Nagarjuna Sagar

Indirectly referring to the joining of some BRS leaders into Congress, he alleged that the Congress was luring the BRS leaders by offering money and resorting to threats.

Nalgonda: Nagarjuna Sagar MLA and BRS candidate Nomula Bhagath Kumar on Thursday asked the people to weigh the development witnessed in assembly constituency in the last two years and during the time of seven tenures of the senior Congress leader K Jana Reddy as MLA before casting their vote in the ensuing elections.

Speaking at a media conference at Haliya, Bhagath said that Jana Reddy worked as a minister for 16 years in the earlier Congress and TDP governments, but he had failed to solve many problems in the assembly constituency. However, he managed to get funds and spent for the development of the assembly constituency in the last two years more than the funds spent by Jana Reddy during his tenure as MLA.

Indirectly referring to the joining of some BRS leaders into Congress, he alleged that the Congress was luring the BRS leaders by offering money and resorting to threats. He the made it clear that the BRS cadre would not fear the threats of the Congress leaders.

Stating that all assembly constituencies have witnessed rapid development due to the measures taken up by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, he pointed out that BRS government was the only state government in the country, which was implementing investment support to farmers (rythu bandhu), 24 hours free electricity to agricultural pump sets and insurance coverage to farmers (rythu bheema). Telangana stood in the country in per capita income as income of people of all sections increased due to the initiatives of the state government, he added. People were ready to support the BRS in the ensuing elections. Hence, the party would come to power in the ensuing election.

Mentioning the poll-promises made in the BRS manifesto, Bhagath said that the amount of Rythu Bandhu would be increased to Rs. 16,000 per acre in a year and also hike Aasara pensions to Rs 5,016 per month and disabled pensions to Rs 6016 per month after winning in the ensuing elections. In addition those, LPG cylinder price would be brought down to Rs 400 and fine rice also would be extended to ration cardholders.

He said that the party members would distribute copies of BRS manifestos to every house in the assembly constituency.