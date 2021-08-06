This 99-year-old becomes the world’s oldest powerlifter, bags record

Giving some surprising chills to her younger counterparts, Edith has been lifting over 15 to 60 kg effortlessly.

A woman named Edith Murway, who is going to turn 100 on August 8 this year, has bagged the Guinness World Record for becoming the ‘world’s oldest competitive female powerlifter’. Hailing from Florida, this former dance teacher at the local recreation centre, is no stranger to physical movement.

Giving some surprising chills to her younger counterparts, Edith has been lifting over 15 to 60 kg effortlessly.

Guinness World Records wrote on Instagram: “Oldest competitive powerlifter Edith Murway-Traina from Florida, USA celebrates her 100th birthday this week! She features in the #GWR2022…(sic)”

A rewind to her fitness journey:

Unlike many who would like to take a back seat in their old age, Edith started training at the age of 91 with her close friend, Carmen Gutworth. She invited her to the gym where she saw many women lifting weights as a form of working out. “While I was watching those ladies doing their thing, I thought I just as well should pick up a few bars, and I did,” the Guinness World Record quoted her saying.

Edith soon saw herself enjoying every bit of it and wanted to get better and better. So, she started working so hard and became a part of the team alongside her trainer Bill and Carmen who won several trophies.

“She bent down and picked it (trophy) up as if it were her purse,” says Carmen, adding, “She will not quit and anything that’s hard, it makes her more determined.”

Her determination led her to win several competitions. She has also inspired many people to believe that it does not matter how old you are as long as you continue to work hard.

Netizens were also seen spreading cheer to the record holder in the comments section. “She looks good for 100,” an Instagram user wrote. “This is incredible,” wrote another.

