| This Cotton Candy Themed Cafe In Hyderabad Is Set To Fuel Childhood Cravings

This cotton candy themed café in Hyderabad is set to fuel childhood cravings

Take a trip down memory lane with the newly opened Candy Cloud Factory in Hyderabad

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 3 February 2024, 11:16 PM

Hyderabad: Remember those carefree days tugging at your mom’s sleeve, pleading for that irresistible cotton candy stick that made every outing memorable? Well, step into the enchanting world of desserts at ”Candy Cloud,” where cotton candy takes centre stage in the most delightful way possible.

From cotton candy burritos to shakes that will transport you straight to your childhood, this cotton candy wonderland has recently opened its doors in a whimsical corner of Hyderabad”s Banjara Hills Road No.14.

The innovative minds of Ronak, Pratik, Sahil, and Karan sparked a confectionery revolution, initially unveiling their sweet creations in Bangalore. The inspiration struck when they encountered a viral Instagram reel featuring a London café”s cotton candy burrito.

“We stumbled upon a viral Instagram reel showcasing a London cafe”s cotton candy burrito. Inspired by its enchanting allure, we knew we had to bring this sensation to India,” shared Ronak Golecha, the Owner of Candy Cloud Factory.

Entering Candy Cloud is like stepping into a pastel paradise where every corner is draped in shades of pink, and the air is filled with the sweet aroma of confectionery delights.

The menu, a delightful surprise in itself, revolves around cotton candy, with the crowd favourite being the Cotton Candy Burrito. This standout creation wraps ice cream scoops and toppings within a cloud of cotton candy, delivering a delightful fusion of flavours that captivates the taste buds.

“Our cotton candy burrito comes in a variety of flavours, with our signature Unicorn burrito stealing the spotlight. This masterpiece includes fruit loops, bubble-gum, strawberry ice cream, magic pops, and strawberry sauce wrapped in a medley of cotton candy flavours.

Additionally, our Red Velvet burrito, adorned with red velvet crumbles, vanilla and strawberry ice cream, and cream cheese, is wrapped in red velvet cotton candy. To cater to diverse tastes, we also offer options like Nutella Biscoff, Spicy Guava, and more,” he added.

Beyond this signature item, Candy Cloud Factory offers an array of delightful treats, from the whimsical Cotton Candy Shake to other mouth-watering desserts, all crafted with the same passion that fueled childhood cravings at the local fair.

Fueled by childhood memories of sugary delights, these young entrepreneurs launched Candy Cloud Factory during their second year of college. Despite challenges such as perfecting the cotton candy burrito, finding the perfect location, and assembling a team with little experience, their determination remained unwavering.

Their menu serves as a testament to their commitment to surprising their patrons, featuring not only the iconic burrito but also an array of bubble teas, mocktails, and savory delights like pasta, burgers, fries, and a lot more.