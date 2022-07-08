Let’s get busy solving arithmetic questions for recruitment exams

| This Is How You Can Calculate The Percentage Of Your Petrol Consumption

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the last article focusing on the percentage topic. Here are some practice questions along with solutions on the percentage topic that will help you in your preparation for the State government recruitment jobs.

1. If price of sugar is reduced by 15%, A consumer can buy 7.4kg more sugar for Rs 1258. The original price per kg of sugar is?

a) Rs 25 b) Rs 30 c) Rs 35 d) Rs 40

Ans: b

Solution: Solution: 15% = 15/100 = 3/20

Present price of 7.4 kg sugar

= 1258 × 15%

1 kg = 1258 × 15/100 × 10/74

= Rs 51/2

Original price : Present price

20 : 17

× 3/2 ×3/2

Rs30 51/2

2. When the price of commodity is reduced by 25%, then its sale increased by x%. If there is an increase of 20% in the receipt of the revenue, then the value of x will be?

a) 50% b) 60% c) 55% d) 65%

Ans: b

Solution: 25% = 25/100 = 1/4

20% = 20/100 = 1/5

Revenue 5 : 6

Price 4 : 3

Sale = Revenue/Price

Sale = 5 × 3 : 4 × 6

= 5 : 8

= 3/5 × 100 = 60%

3. The price of sugar is reduced by 20%. Now, a person can buy 500gms more sugar for Rs 36. The original price of sugar per kilogram is?

a) Rs 16.50 b) Rs 18 c) Rs 14.40 d) Rs 15.60

Ans: b

Solution: 20% = 20/100 = 1/5

Current price of 500gms sugar = 36 × 20%

1kg = 36 × 1/5 × 2 = Rs 14.4

Original price : Current price

5 : 4

×18/5 = 72/5

× 18/5 = Rs 18

4. The price of a commodity rises from Rs 6 per kg to Rs 7.50 per kg. If the expenditure cannot increase, the percentage of reduction in consumption is?

a) 10% b) 15% c) 20% d) 25%

Ans: c

Solution: Initial Final

6 7.5

1.5

= 1.5/7.5 × 100 = 20%

5. The price of a movie ticket in ABC mall is decreased by 1% but total revenue collection is increased by 83 1/3% because sitting capacity has been increased. If sitting capacity is now 350, then find how many seats were increased in cinema hall?

a) 150 b) 160 c) 151 d) 161

Ans: d

Solution: 1% = -1/100, 83 1/3% = 250/3 × 1/100 = 5/6

Revenue = Ticket × Number of seats

Revenue 6: 1.1

Price 100: 99

Seats 6 × 99: 11 × 100

27 : 50

23

50 ×7 = 350

23 ×7 = 161

6. In the new budget, the price of petrol has risen by 20%. By how much percentage must a motorist reduce the consumption of petrol so that his expenditure on it does not increase?

a) 20% b) 25% c) 16 2/3 % d) 33 1/3%

Ans: c

Solution: 20% = 20/100 = 1/5

Price 5 : 6

Consumption 6 : 5

= 1/6 × 100%

= 50/3

= 16 2/3%

7. Water tax is increased by 20% but its consumption is decreased by 20% then the increase or decrease in the expenditure of the money is?

a) 4% increase b) 4% decrease c) 5% decrease d) 5% increase

Ans: b

Solution: 20% = 1/5, 20% = -1/5

Tax 5 : 6

Consumption 5 : 4

Expenditure 25 : 24

1/25 × 100% = 4%

To be continued

