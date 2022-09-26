This kind act of Telangana Sports Minister wins hearts over internet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:15 PM, Mon - 26 September 22

For the unversed, eight people have been injured and hospitalised on Friday, due to the stampede followed by the chaos at the Secunderabad’s Gymkhana Grounds over the lack of clarity on the sale of tickets.

Hyderabad: Telangana Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud’s gesture of goodwill is winning hearts over social media as the minister has watched the third India versus Australia T20I match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, along with people who were injured in a stampede while buying the tickets.

Sharing a video on his official Twitter account, the Minister wrote, “Accompanied the injured people to Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal to watch T20 cricket match between India and Australia. #INDvsAUS #INDvsAUST20I (sic)”

Appreciating the Minister’s kind gesture, Twitterati lauded him with praises and thanked him for the gentle act. “Politics aside, this is a very good gesture by the minister!” said a user. “Lovely gesture! Hope we won’t have a repeat of such incidents in the future,” another commented.

This is a such a lovely gesture. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/1cMT54MjAO — Anuj Gurwara (@AnujGurwara) September 25, 2022

On Sunday, Rohit Sharma-led Indian team defeated Australia by six wickets in the final T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad to win the three-match series 2-1. India next takes on South Africa in a three-match T20I series starting on September 28. This will be the last three T20Is Team India will play before the T20 World Cup begins on October 16.