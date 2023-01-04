This library in Hyderabad is go-to place for job aspirants

GP Birla Library has a collection of over 10,500 books from all over the world covering various subjects like art, culture, architecture, archaeology, and religion, among others

The library ensures a right ambience to study and prepare in a quite atmosphere with no disturbance. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Libraries in the city have come into a sudden demand after the State government announced massive recruitments for various posts. As part of their preparations, the job aspirants have even been flocking private study halls paying huge sums.

However, students and job aspirants, looking for a peaceful and noise-free environment and that too at an affordable cost, can head for the GP Birla Library. Named after industrialist Ganga Prasad Birla, the library was established by his wife Nirmala Birla, to provide educational and informational resources and services to individuals and groups.

It has a collection of over 10,500 books from all over the world covering various subjects like art, culture, architecture, archaeology, and religion, among others. In addition, there are also many useful books and materials required to prepare for TSPSC exams, civil services, and other competitive exams.

The library ensures a right ambience to study and prepare in a quite atmosphere with no disturbance, says the library administrative officer, Geetha Rao. “Those seriously preparing to crack government exams can make the best use of the facilities,” she says.

Opened in 2013, the library that in the initial days allowed only scientists and scholars, is now open to the general public. Access to this world-class collection of reading material comes with an annual membership of Rs 6,000.

With increase in the number of readers visiting the place, the library unveiled a new study hall in 2018 to accommodate more students. The current capacity of the study hall is 50 (AC) and 100 (non-AC). Moreover, the library also has four classrooms that can be converted into study halls during peak times.

“Earlier, students pursuing Medicine and CA used to visit the library, but now with TSPSC releasing several notifications, students preparing for Groups and Sub Inspector posts from various districts are taking memberships,” points out the librarian, P Nagesh.

“The library is equipped with best infrastructure and I have been making use of it for over two years,” says Sai Teja, a civil service aspirant, while B Mounica, who is preparing for her TSPSC Group exams, adds, “I have been to other libraries before, but none can match what this place offers.”