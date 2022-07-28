This street food joint in Secunderabad serves the cheesiest burgers

Published: 04:08 PM, Thu - 28 July 22

Hyderabad: Are you one of those who ask for extra cheese in every dish? If yes, this place will be your paradise, for it serves nothing but anything that is dipped in cheese.

Located in a narrow lane of RaniGunj, Secunderabad, all evenings at the Shalimar Tiffins are crowded. You will find food lovers thronging the place for their famous tawa burgers.

These burgers do not have a patty that’s made of potato, instead, they have cheese. Also, they are known for their soft and plump buns that melt inside your mouth.

Here’s how it’s made – in their secret chutney they put a lot (when we say ‘lot’, it’s a LOT) of cheese. Once both are mixed nicely on the tawa, veggies, and cubes of paneer are added. In a few seconds, more grated cheese is added. A generous filling of this paste is then placed in between the soft bun.

If you think that is it, not really. This burger is again coated with a mixture of cheese and masala. Actually called the tawa premium burger, it is also infamously known as the Sunny Leone burger in the city. Bizarrely, a burger with relatively less cheese is known as the Katrina Kaif burger.

Apart from that, they also serve lip-smacking cheese pav bhaji, dahi puri, grilled cheese sandwiches, and other chaat items.

