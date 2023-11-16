This transgender activist on mission to boost poll percentage in Telangana

The transgender activist from Warangal commenced the awareness with enrollment in the electoral list among the transgender community besides explaining them about the importance of the elections and casting vote

Hyderabad: From reaching out to residents welfare association along with the Telangana Election Commission officials to making reels and videos for the social media platforms, Transgender activist, Oruganti Laila is making use of all platforms to increase the polling percentage in the ensuing Assembly elections.

Not just among the transgender community, Laila, who has been selected as ‘Icon’ of the Election Commission to raise awareness on the importance of voting among the voters, has focused on the general public as well.

The activist from Warangal commenced the awareness with enrollment in the electoral list among the transgender community besides explaining them about the importance of the elections and casting vote. As per the last electoral rolls, there are over 2,600 transgender voters in the State.

“Though third gender column was introduced in 2014, still there were several in the community who identified themselves as a male or female. Focus has been laid on such community members to enroll them under third gender. After successfully motivating the community to enroll in the voters list, I am focusing on creating awareness on the need to participate in the electoral process,” Laila said.

Apart from awareness programmes with the residents’ welfare associations, Laila along with the election commission officials have been reaching out to the college students and motivating them on the need to exercise their franchise.

“Community members and I have been making short clips and reels on the social media platforms on the need to participate in the electoral process,” Laila said and urged people of Hyderabad, which usually sees low poll turnout, to turn up in large numbers and cast their vote on November 30 rather than taking it as a holiday.