This woman embraces her chest hair, says it’s ‘empowering’

Published Date - 03:42 PM, Fri - 5 August 22

Hyderabad: Shaving or not shaving body hair is a personal choice for a woman, just like make-up. Women have always been subjected to unfavourable societal judgments in this regard, albeit, things have gradually begun to change in recent years, as many people have started speaking-out about embracing their body hair.

Recently, the 25-year old Canadian visual artist Esther Calixte-Bea, took to social media flaunting her chest hair. In the long Instagram post, she revealed the struggles she faced from a very young age due to her hairy chest.

Posting a picture of herself in a lavender dress, she wrote, “I made a lavender coloured dress showing my chest hair for the very first time. I had hid it for years because I was ashamed, scared and simply hated myself.”

She further stated that she wanted to be ‘normal’ like every other girl and fit all the standards of ‘beautiful’ and ‘desirable’ women.

Detailing her personal battle with chest hair in 2019, she stated, “One day, I realized I had enough of hating myself, of crying when I saw my body covered in hair and the fact that I was getting hairier the more I removed it. It was draining & depressing.”

The artist said that she mustered the courage to flaunt her chest hair and even started a campaign called the ‘Queen Esie’s Lavender project’ to redefine feminine beauty.

She stated that she wanted to break the taboos associated with body hair, “Normalizing female body hair is about removing the shame no matter if you have a hormonal disorder or not. Humans have body hair and no one should be ashamed of it. Choose You,” she said.

The artist recently celebrated the three-year anniversary of her campaign.

