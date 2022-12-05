Thousands of Ayyappa devotees attend ‘Maha padi puja’ in Patancheru

Over 10,000 Ayyappa devotees attended a maha padi puja programme organised by Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy at Mythri Grounds in Patancheru.

Rituals are being performed as part of Maha Padi puja at Mythri grounds in Patancheru on Monday.

Well-known singer Vijay Yesudas enthralled the audience with a devotional performance. The entire ground was decorated by installing idols of various gods. Since the MLA invited devotees from across the assembly constituency, over 10,000 participated in the puja. The MLA also hosted them over a spiritual lunch.

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Zaheerabad MP BB Patil, Women Commission chairperson V Sunithalakshma Reddy, former MLC V Bhupal Reddy and others also attended.