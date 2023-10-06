Three arrested for smuggling ganja in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:29 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Adilabad: Three persons were arrested for allegedly smuggling banned ganja on motorbikes at Sakinapur village on Friday.

Two motorbikes, 340 grams of contraband substance and three mobile phones were seized from them. CCS Inspector D Sainath said that Muneshwar, Ravi and Ramu were taken into custody for growing and transporting the ganja when sleuths of the Central Crime Station raided their houses.