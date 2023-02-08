Three-day EV EXPO kicks off in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Showcasing the latest and technologically advanced, pollution-free vehicles, a three-day EV EXPO 2023 opened here on Wednesday.

The expo has 40 stalls showcasing pollution-free 2,3, 4 wheeled e-vehicles like E-Rickshaws, E-Carts, E-bikes, E-scooters, E-bicycles, E-Loaders as well as 4-wheeled vehicles. The latest Lithium-ion batteries, charging solutions, vehicle components and accessories are also showcased at the India’s largest and the most comprehensive trade show on EVs.

It is an eco-friendly Electric Vehicle Technology Expo supported by Telangana government, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna (PMKVY), Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), and ICAT (International Centre for Automotive Technology), and is open till February 10.

Anuj Sharma, Chairman of, the Electric Vehicle Committee, Government of India and Founder of EV Expo, said “There is an urgent need for electric vehicles to reduce our dependence on crude oil. At the same time, there is a need to develop indigenous technology to cater to the entire ecosystem of Electric Vehicles in India to suit our climate and needs.”



Rajiv Arora, Organizer, EV EXPO 2023 pointed out at various estimates according to which, the world’s oil reserves will run out by 2052, natural gas by 2060 and coal by 2090. “Then what will happen to all vehicles that run on fossil fuels? So the only alternative is Electric Vehicles,” he said.