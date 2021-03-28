Three drowned while celebrating Holi in Telangana

While bodies of two persons were recovered, search for another is still on.

By | Published: 11:57 pm

Kothagudem/Warangal Urban: In three separate incidents, three youngsters drowned when they ventured into water bodies to take a bath after participating in Holi celebrations on Sunday. While bodies of two persons were recovered, search for another is still on.

According to police, S Jampaiah (19), a degree second year student and a native of Chintiryalagudem village in the mandal went to Godavari River near his village along with his friends for bathing after celebrating Holi, and drowned in the river. Expert swimmers fished out his body later.

In another incident, an unidentified youth got washed away in Godavari River at Nellipakabanjar village when he was taking bath in the river after Holi celebrations. Expert swimmers were engaged to trace out his body, in vain.

In a separate incident, Kemidi Rajesh went for swimming in Bhadrakali Cheruvu in Warangal after taking part in Holi celebrations along with his friends. He was reportedly in an inebriated condition when he ventured into the water. He reportedly caught trapped in the nets laid for catching fish and drowned subsequently. His body is yet to be recovered.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .