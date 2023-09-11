Three from Kadapa caught smuggling gold at RGI Airport

The trio arrived in the city from Saudi Arabia and managed to bring out the gold after hoodwinking the customs officials

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:43 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team caught three persons from Kadapa who smuggled gold into the country through RGI Airport, Shamshabad on Monday and seized 621 grams of the yellow metal from them.

The trio Shaik Chand Basha (50), Shaik Abubgari Sadiq (25) and Mohammed Munna Basha (29), all three natives of Proddutur, Kadapa were carrying the gold in the car parking area of the airport when they were caught, said DCP Special Operations Team, Mohd Abdul Rasheed.

On specific information they were caught. The police seized gold bangles and gold chains and a net cash of Rs. 3 lakh from them.