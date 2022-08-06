Three held for bike theft in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:21 PM, Sat - 6 August 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Chilkalguda police arrested three persons on charges of stealing a motorcycle from outside a hostel at Padmarao Nagar last month.

The arrested persons were Syed Imran (21), Khader Ali Khan (22) and Syed Noman (19). According to the police, one person Quadri had parked his Royal Enfield motorcycle outside a hostel located at Padmarao Nagar on July 26. The next morning, he found it stolen, following which he approached the police, who identified the offenders from surveillance camera footage.

Chilkalguda Inspector G Naresh said they were nabbed before they could sell the bike. Imran was previously involved in two theft cases in Banjara Hills.