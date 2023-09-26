Three held for drugging, looting train passengers in Goa

By IANS Published Date - 06:20 AM, Tue - 26 September 23

According to Inspector of RPF Margao, Vinod Mishra, on September 12, a case was reported wherein eight passengers of Vasco-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express were drugged and looted

Panaji: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Goa has arrested three members of a gang allegedly involved in drugging and looting passengers in trains.

“The accused persons, all from Bihar, have been identified as Mo Sartaj (29), Chandan Kumar (23) and Dara Kumar (29),” Inspector of RPF Margao, Vinod Mishra,told IANS. According to Mishra, on September 12, a case was reported wherein eight passengers of Vasco-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express were drugged and looted.

Subsequently, a similar case ofdrugging was reported from Konkan Kanya Express onSeptember 20. “The accused persons used to mix sleeping pills in chocolate/soft drinks and give them to the passengers after befriending them on the train. After the passengers fell unconscious, they looted their belongings,” Mishra said, adding that sedatives were recovered from the accused person’s possession.

“The accused have been handed over to Goa police for legal action as per law,” Mishra said. He said the investigating team analysed the complainants, description of criminals and also scanned CCTV footage of various stations before nabbing the accused.

