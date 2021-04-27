Three held in Hyderabad for oxygen cylinder sale in black market

Five oxygen cylinders were seized from the arrested persons, identified as Syed Abdulla alias Abbu, Mohd Mazhar and Asif.

Hyderabad: A gang of three that tried to cash in on the Covid-19 pandemic by exploiting hapless patients with highly priced oxygen cylinders, were arrested by the Malkajgiri police here on Tuesday.

Following a tip-off, the police team caught the three while they were transporting five oxygen cylinders in a van at Moula Ali. Upon enquiry, Syed Abdulla and Mazhar failed to produce any documents for transporting the oxygen cylinders. They were taken into custody.

“Asif is running an NGO in the name of Mass Foundation and under the cover of supplying free oxygen cylinders, medical services at home and ambulance to Covid-19 patients, they were procuring oxygen cylinders at Rs.16,000 through one Salman and selling tje same for Rs 25,000,” an official said.

They were illegally hoarding and selling oxygen cylinders, for which hospitals and Covid-19 patients were struggling, police said.

