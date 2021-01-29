Three held in Hyderabad for selling tobacco products

By | Published: 6:25 pm

Hyderabad: The Nacharam police arrested three persons on charges of selling banned tobacco products at Annapurna Nagar colony in Mallapur here on Friday. Tobacco products worth Rs 1.5 lakh and other material were seized from them.

The arrested persons were Ajith Sharma (20) from Green Hills Colony, Ajit Pandey (30) from Narasimha Nagar Colony and D.Eshwar Rao (45) from Baba Nagar Colony in Nacharam. Police said the trio procured tobacco products from dealers in Bidar of Karnataka and transported them in auto-trollies to Hyderabad and stored in a warehouse at Annapurna Nagar colony.

“There they packed them into small sachets and supplied to dealers and local markets in and around Nacharam,” police said. Following a tip-off, the police raided the warehouse and arrested them.

