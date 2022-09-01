Another student of tribal welfare college dies of fever in Asifabad

08:15 PM, Thu - 1 September 22

(File photo: Sangeetha) A girl student studying BSc II year at a Tribal Welfare Degree College in Asifabad district centre, Lagudya Sangeetha, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Karimnagar.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A girl student studying BSc II year at a Tribal Welfare Degree College in Asifabad district centre, Lagudya Sangeetha, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Karimnagar on Wednesday. It was the third death reported in the district this week. Her family members staged a dharna demanding action against authorities of the college for showing negligence in providing treatment to her.

Sangeetha was diagnosed as suffering from fever a few days back and was shifted to a hospital in Karimnagar. She breathed her last while undergoing treatment. Her parents alleged that the authorities of the college delayed in admitting her into a hospital when she was down with fever, resulting in her death. They demanded stern action against the authorities concerned.

Meanwhile, members of Bahaujan Samaj Party lodged a complaint with Superintendent of Police K Suresh Kumar in Asifabad, seeking action against the principal of the institution. They lamented that students of hostels and educational institutions managed by the tribal welfare department were facing hardships due to poor amenities. They wanted compensation of Rs 50 lakh to kin of the student.

On August 24, Alam Rajesh (15), an inmate of a hostel run by the tribal welfare department at Yellur village in Penchikalpet mandal died at the time of treatment in Kaghaznagar. Gomasa Ashwini (10), a Grade V student at a social welfare residential school in Sirpur (T) mandal centre died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Karimnagar on August 28.