Three killed as lorry rams tipper in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:25 PM, Sun - 27 August 23

Nirmal: Three persons were killed when a speeding lorry dashed a tipper lorry that was engaged in repair works of a damaged road between Burgupalli and Mondigutta villages in Mamada mandal on Sunday.

Soan Inspector Naveen Kumar said the victims were Kumram Rajendra Prasad (31), a daily wage labourer from Chincholi in Neradigonda mandal, P Lal Singh (43), a tipper lorry driver from Poshamthanda in Neradigonda and Shaik Qasim Peera (43), the cleaner of a lorry from Anantapur of Andhra Pradesh.

Rajendra Prasad and Lal Singh were killed on the spot when the lorry crashed into the tipper, while Qasim, who sustained serious injuries, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nirmal.

Based on a complaint received from a family member of the victim, a case was registered against the driver of the lorry.