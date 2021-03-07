Three killed in separate road accidents in Hyderabad

In one accident, a 45-year-old woman, V Padma, died after being hit by a car while crossing the road at Narsingi on Saturday morning

Hyderabad: Three persons were killed in separate road accidents in the city since Friday evening.

In one accident, a 45-year-old woman, V Padma, died after being hit by a car while crossing the road at Narsingi on Saturday morning. The police arrested the driver, Ramakrishna Reddy.

At Adibatla, a teenager died after being hit by a car also while crossing a road on Friday. Eshita Das (13), a native of West Bengal, was living with her parents at Kongarakalan in the Adibatla police station area. In the evening, the girl, along with a friend, was crossing the road after buying groceries when the car hit her. A case was registered.

In another case at Asifnagar, Mohd Afroz (21), a student from Muradnagar, died after the motorcycle he was riding skidded near Mehdipatnam on Friday night. Afroz was going from Mehdipatnam towards Rethi Bowli around 11.30 pm when his bike skidded near the PVNR Expressway pillar no 17, throwing him off the vehicle. He was rushed to hospital where he died on Saturday afternoon.

