Three laborers killed as compound wall collapses in Mancherial

Police said that the deceased laborers were identified as Bapuram Shankar, Rudrapu Hanmanthu and Poshanna, aged between 40 and 50, all belonging to Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 June 2024, 06:37 PM

Police said that the deceased laborers were identified as Bapuram Shankar, Rudrapu Hanmanthu and Poshanna, aged between 40 and 50, all belonging to Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.

Mancherial: Three daily wage earners were killed when they were trapped under debris of a compound wall of an under-construction building collapsed on them here on Thursday. Their bodies were retrieved.

Police said that the deceased laborers were identified as Bapuram Shankar, Rudrapu Hanmanthu and Poshanna, aged between 40 and 50, all belonging to Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. They were engaged in excavating earth to construct a basement for a building meant for a private hospital.

The three were trapped under the wall when it caved in on them, resulting in instantaneous death for them. Initially, it was suspected that Shankar and Hanumanthu were killed as their bodies were visible. Poshanna was also found to have been killed in the mishap. Their family members rushed to the spot and cried inconsolably.

Police reached the spot and pressed experts to bring out the bodies. They could retrieve the three bodies after struggling for an hour.

A case was registered against the management of the hospital. Investigations were taken up.