| Three Member Punjab Team To Reach Hyderabad On Tuesday To Study Mission Kakatiya

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Mon - 27 February 23

Hyderabad: The three member team from Punjab Agricultural University is visiting the State to study the Mission Kakatiya ponds, check dams and underground water recharging technologies being used in Telangana would reach the city on Tuesday.

The three member team headed by Director of Regional Research Station (RRS), Ballowal Saunkhri, Punjab Agricultural University Dr Manmohanjit Singh, would visit Mission Kakatiya ponds and ground water recharge structures situated in Siddipet district on March 1.

On March 2, they would visit various Mission Kakatiya ponds and ground water recharge structures in Mahabubnagar district.

After coming back from Mahabubnagar, in the evening the team would have an interactive session with Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar and senior engineers of Irrigation Department.

Irrigation Engineer-In-Chief will make a presentation on Mission Kakatiya. On March 3, the team will leave for Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann visited Kondapochamma Sagar, Mission Kakatiya ponds and check dams in Siddipet district on February 16 and after his return to Punjab, he held a meeting with the officials of Punjab Agricultural University and ordered them to study and report on the Mission Kakatiya program in Telangana and how the development of multi-level water resources has been done in the State.

Following the direction of the Punjab Chief Minister the three member team is visiting the State to study the results of implementation of Mission Kakatiya programme in the State.