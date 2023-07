Two more arrested in TSPSC question paper leak case

The total number of persons arrested in the TSPSC question paper leak case so far is 56 persons

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:24 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two more persons were arrested by the Special Investigation Team of the Hyderabad police in connection with the TSPSC examination paper scam on Thursday.

Both the persons were arrested based on the probe and evidence gathered against them by the SIT officials. The total number of persons arrested in the case so far is 56 persons.

Also Read Group–II: TSPSC provides edit option to candidates