| Three Nabbed On The Charge Of Vandalising Gandhi Statue In Siddipet

Following information, the Police have nabbed Mandavaraju Srikanth (23), Jakkula Raju (24) and Modudula Rajashekhar (22).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 March 2024, 06:50 PM

Representational Image

Siddipet: Three town Police in Siddipet have arrested three persons on the charge of vandalising the Gandhi statue at Bhakrichepyala village on February 25 at 12.30 am midnight.

The trio were residents of Bhakrichepyala.