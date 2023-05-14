Sunday, May 14, 2023
Two persons died when an unidentified vehicle hit a two-wheeler on the Rajiv Rahadhari at Rangadhampally near Siddipet

By Telangana Today
Telangana: Two killed in road accident near Siddipet
Representational Image.

Sangareddy: Two persons died when an unidentified vehicle hit a two-wheeler on the Rajiv Rahadhari at Rangadhampally near Siddipet on Sunday night.

The victims were Jakkula Raju and Burugu Venkatesh Goud of Mylaram and Kammrapally villages respectively in Chinnakoduru Mandal. The two were heading towards their village on a motorbike when an unidentified goods vehicle hit them. The bodies were shifted to Government Hospital Siddipet for postmortem. A case was registered. Efforts were on to trace the vehicle, police said.

