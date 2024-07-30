Three policemen arrested in theft case in Hyderabad

The arrested police constables are Somanna of Gandhinagar police station and Sai Ram of Saifabad police station, and Ashok, a home guard of Gandhinagar police station.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 July 2024, 09:28 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Nine persons including two police constables and a home guard were arrested by the Punjagutta police in connection with mobile phone theft cases on Tuesday.

The arrested police constables are Somanna of Gandhinagar police station and Sai Ram of Saifabad police station, and Ashok, a home guard of Gandhinagar police station.

SM Vijay Kumar, DCP (west), said the kingpin of the gang Rahul Kumar, a native of Jharkhand, who is presently absconding, sent the gang members to different cities and towns in the country and directed them to steal mobile phones.

“After stealing around 50 mobile phones, the gang members would inform Rahul about it. Then Rahul, would send a man to collect the stolen property and take the stolen mobile phones to Bangladesh border where the gadgets were sold,” said Vijay Kumar.

The police following complaints of mobile phones in metro trains and markets formed a special team who nabbed Gazi, Shahnawaz, Govinda Kumar, Jugeshwar, Jonu Kumar, Mukhtar Shaik and a juvenile.

However, the three policemen Ashok, Sai Ram and Somanna, allegedly helped the thieves get released from the police stations wherever they were caught.

The DCP said the three policemen took money from the gang and offered their services. The police are probing the nexus between the three policemen and other police personnel working in different police stations.