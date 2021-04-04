Three TMC water pumped into Mid Manair Dam

By | Published: 9:33 pm

HYDERABAD: The Irrigation department has so far pumped three TMC water into Mid Manair Dam (MMD) in Rajanna Sircilla district from Nandi Medaram reservoir at Dharmaram mandal in Peddapalli district.

Nandi and Gayatri pump houses Executive Engineer N Sridhar said the pumping of water from Nandi Medaram to MMD was started five days ago. “We first lifted water from Sripada Yellampalli Project (SYP) in Ramagundam and filled Nandi Medaram reservoir,” he said.

From Nandi Medaram reservoir, water was pumped into MMD through two pumps, he said, adding that the department lifted 0.5 TMC water from SYP every day.