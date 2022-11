| Three Year Old Boy Killed In Road Accident In Sangareddy District

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:21 PM, Tue - 15 November 22

Sangareddy: In a tragic incident, a three-year-old boy died when a tractor ran over him at Doulthabad in Hathnoora Mandal in Sangareddy district on Tuesday.

Banje Srihan, the younger son of Naveen and Malathi, was playing before his house when the tractor, allegedly driven in a rash manner, ran over him.

The body was shifted to the Area Hospital Sangareddy for postmortem. A case was registered.